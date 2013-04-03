版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 3日 星期三 21:51 BJT

GSK seeks to expand use of Benlysta drug beyond lupus

LONDON, April 3 GlaxoSmithKline is trying to expand the market for its Benlysta drug beyond lupus by launching a major study of the medicine as a treatment for a serious blood vessel disorder.

GSK acquired full control of Benlysta when it bought Human Genome Sciences for $3 billion last year. Current sales of the drug are modest, at 70 million pounds ($106 million) in 2012, but GSK hopes it will become a major seller.

Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Wednesday it was starting a final-stage Phase III clinical study to assess Benlysta in treating a particular type of vascular disease called ANCA associated vasculitis.

Vasculitis occurs when the body's immune system attacks blood vessels leading to inflammation, resulting in disruption of blood flow that can cause organ damage.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐