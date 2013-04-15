版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 15日 星期一 20:30 BJT

FDA reviewers say data for Glaxo's BREO not consistent

April 15 Reviewers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the efficacy data for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's and Theravance Inc's drug Breo for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are "not entirely consistent."

The reviewers said in documents posted on the FDA's website on Monday that the drug's safety profile is "generally consistent" with similar products.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐