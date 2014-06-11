BRIEF-GSK announces positive results from two phase III studies of Incruse Ellipta

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Goldman, J&J results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
June 11 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Incruse ellipta positive data studies
* GSK and Theravance announce positive data from two studies evaluating efficacy and safety of incruse ellipta when added to Relvar /Breo Ellipta in patients with COPD
* Studies showed that for primary endpoint of trough fev1 at day 85, addition of umec 62.5mcg or umec 125mcg to ff/vi 100/25mcg resulted in a statistically significant improvement in lung function when compared with ff/vi 100/25mcg plus placebo in patients with copd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
April 18 A federal judge has dismissed the remaining charges against a former JPMorgan Chase & Co investment banking analyst accused of engaging in an insider trading scheme, after a jury in February largely acquitted him.
OSLO, April 18 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Credit Suisse's planned payouts to senior managers following a recent bonus cut, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.