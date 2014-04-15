BRIEF-GSK receives US approval for diabetes treatment Tanzeum

April 15 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* GSK receives US approval for once-weekly type 2 diabetes treatment, Tanzeum Tm (Albiglutide)

* Following this approval by FDA, GSK anticipates US launch of Tanzeum in Q3 of 2014