BRIEF-GSK receives US approval for diabetes treatment Tanzeum

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
April 15 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Tanzeum (Albiglutide) receives FDA approval
* GSK receives US approval for once-weekly type 2 diabetes treatment, Tanzeum Tm (Albiglutide)
* Following this approval by FDA, GSK anticipates US launch of Tanzeum in Q3 of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015