BRIEF-GSK receives US approval for diabetes treatment Tanzeum

April 15 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Tanzeum (Albiglutide) receives FDA approval

* GSK receives US approval for once-weekly type 2 diabetes treatment, Tanzeum Tm (Albiglutide)

* Following this approval by FDA, GSK anticipates US launch of Tanzeum in Q3 of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
