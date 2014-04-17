BRIEF-GSK gets Canadian approval for bronchodilator treatment Incruse

April 17 Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* Glaxosmithkline plc gsk receives approval in Canada for incruse

* Announces approval in canada for Incruse Ellipta (Umeclidinium) as a treatment for COPD

* Has received market authorisation in Canada for long-term once-daily maintenance bronchodilator treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema

* Clinical programme for Umeclidinium included seven phase iii clinical trials which involved over 2,500 copd patients treated with umeclidinium or placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: