BRIEF-GSK gets Canadian approval for bronchodilator treatment Incruse

BRIEF-Danone makes 1 bln euros in sales in e-commerce - CEO
April 27 Danone CEO Emmanuel Faber tells the annual shareholders meeting:
April 17 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* Glaxosmithkline plc gsk receives approval in Canada for incruse
* Announces approval in canada for Incruse Ellipta (Umeclidinium) as a treatment for COPD
* Has received market authorisation in Canada for long-term once-daily maintenance bronchodilator treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema
* Clinical programme for Umeclidinium included seven phase iii clinical trials which involved over 2,500 copd patients treated with umeclidinium or placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall as much as 4.3 pct (Adds details, analyst comments, updates shares)
NEW YORK, April 27 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc dropped more than 8 percent on Thursday after the company said it had offered a mid-contract pay increase for pilots and flight attendants.