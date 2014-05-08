BRIEF-GSK receives EU marketing authorisation for COPD drug Anoro

May 8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :
* GSK receives EU marketing authorisation for Anoro
* Anoro (Umeclidinium/Vilanterol) gains marketing
authorisation in Europe for treatment of COPD
* Licensed strength in europe is umec/vi 55mcg / 22mcg
* Theravance is obligated to make a milestone payment to GSK
of $15 million following marketing authorisation for umec/vi by
European Commission
* First launch is expected to take place in europe in Q2-3
2014 with additional launches to follow thereafter
* Further $15 million payment to GSK will follow launch of
umec/vi in Europe
