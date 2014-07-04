BRIEF-GSK and Theravance says gains approval in Japan for Anoro Ellipta

July 4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

* Press_release:anoro ellipta(umeclidinium/vilant erol) gains approval in Japan for the treatment of COPD

* Announced that Japanese Ministry Of Health, Labour And Welfare (MHLW) has approved Anoro Ellipta

* Following this approval, it is expected that launch will take place in Japan in q3 2014.

* Drug for relief of various symptoms due to airway obstruction with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases

* Theravance is obligated to make a milestone payment of $10 million (USD) to GSK following MHLW approval of UMEC/VI in Japan