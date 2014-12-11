版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-GSK files regulatory submission for variation to marketing authorisation for Ambrisentan

Dec 11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* GSK press release: GSK announces EU regulatory submission seeking extended indication for Ambrisentan (Volibris) in pulmonary arterial hypertension

* Submission to EMA is based on results of phase IIIB/IV ambition study, conducted in collaboration with Gilead Sciences Inc

* Further regulatory submissions are planned in other countries during course of 2014 and 2015 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐