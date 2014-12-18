版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 18日 星期四 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-GSK says shingles vaccine meets primary endpoint in late-stage trial

Dec 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

* Pivotal phase III study to assess efficacy of HZ/su, an investigational vaccine for prevention of shingles, has met its primary endpoint

* Additional trials to evaluate ability of HZ/su to prevent shingles are underway in people aged 70 and older and in immunocompromised people

* Primary endpoint showed that HZ/su reduced risk of shingles by 97.2 pct in adults aged 50 years and older compared to placebo Link to source: [bit.ly/1sCZd46] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐