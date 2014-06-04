版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 5日 星期四 00:15 BJT

BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline reaches $105 million settlement with most U.S. states over marketing of drugs

June 4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC : * Reaches $105 million settlement with most U.S. states over marketing of

various prescription drugs -- U.S. authorities * California, New York attorneys general say settlement resolves allegations

that company unlawfully promoted advair, paxil, wellbutrin * Attorneys general say glaxo settles with 44 U.S. states, Washington d.c.
