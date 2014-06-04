BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline reaches $105 million settlement with most U.S. states over marketing of drugs

BRIEF-Lombard Medical CEO Simon Hubbert steps down
* Simon Hubbert has stepped down from his position as CEO on April 18
June 4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC : * Reaches $105 million settlement with most U.S. states over marketing of
various prescription drugs -- U.S. authorities * California, New York attorneys general say settlement resolves allegations
that company unlawfully promoted advair, paxil, wellbutrin * Attorneys general say glaxo settles with 44 U.S. states, Washington d.c.
* Volcanic enters into option agreement to acquire second gold property in Guinea
* Hitgen and Pfizer enter research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel dna-encoded libraries