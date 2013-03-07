版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 7日 星期四 15:08 BJT

BRIEF-GSK says early dolutegravir trial data encouraging

LONDON, March 7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Dolutegravir sailing study in hiv announced * At 24 weeks, 79 percent of dolutegravir participants virologically suppressed

versus 70 percent on raltegravir * Says encouraging early data in dolutegravir sailing study
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐