公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一

BRIEF-GSK seeks wider okay for Synflorix in Europe

LONDON, Sept 17 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Announces submission for a new indication for Synflorix in Europe * Seeking approval for active immunisation against pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in infants and children from 6 weeks up to 5 years of age

