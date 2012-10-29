版本:
BRIEF-GSK gets 60-66 pct interest in dolutegravir via Shionogi deal

LONDON Oct 29 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Chief Strategy Officer David Redfern says GSK will have 60-66 percent economic interest in HIV/AIDS drug dolutegravir via revised Shionogi deal * Exec says deal expected to be about 1 pence per share dilutive in 2013 and 2014, accretive thereafter * Exec says revised ViiV structure doesn't change potential for eventual

spin-off, but nothing planned for now

