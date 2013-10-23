版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 23日 星期三 16:06 BJT

BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline files asthma drug for U.S. regulatory approval

Oct 23 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Announces US regulatory submission for fluticasone furoate monotherapy for
