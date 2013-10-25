版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 25日 星期五 20:12 BJT

BRIEF- Viiv Healthcare files for European marketing approval for HIV drug

Oct 25 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Dolutegravir trii - EU regulatory submission * Viiv healthcare announces submission for single-tablet regimen of

dolutegravir combination for HIV * Viiv healthcare ltd has GlaxoSmithkline, Pfizer Inc, and Shionogi Limited as
