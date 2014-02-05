GSK upbeat on heart drug, cancer vaccine despite setbacks

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 5 Two high-risk bets by
GlaxoSmithKline on new ways to fight heart disease and
cancer were dealt a double blow last year by dud clinical trials
- but the company remains hopeful about both projects.
Chief Executive Andrew Witty said on Wednesday there were
still "intriguing" opportunities for its heart drug darapladib
and MAGE-A3 therapeutic cancer vaccine.
Many analysts stripped out forecasts for darapladib, which
is designed to prevent heart attacks and strokes in a completely
different way from cholesterol-lowering drugs, after it failed
to reduce risks in the first of two big final Phase III trials
in November.
GSK, however, is continuing to investigate the drug's role
in coronary heart disease and Witty told analysts in a call
following full-year results that further data on the approach
would be presented at a medical meeting next month.
He was also upbeat about prospects for the MAGE-A3 cancer
vaccine in other tumour settings, despite initial negative
results in melanoma in September.
Unlike traditional preventative vaccines, MAGE-A3 is
designed for people with established disease, helping their
immune systems to prevent the return of tumours after surgery.
In fact the head of Britain's biggest drugmaker said both
darapladib and MAGE-3 were among the most promising drugs in the
company's pipeline.
He also highlighted a new triple combination respiratory
drug, a long-acting integrase inhibitor for HIV and a drug for
pre-term labour, all of which could start final Phase III
clinical testing this year or next.