FDA staff finds no new safety problems with Glaxo's asthma drug

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
March 17 GlaxoSmithKline Plc's respiratory treatment for chronic breathing problems did not show any new safety problems in treating asthma, a preliminary review by U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff found.
The review comes two days ahead of a meeting of FDA advisers to discuss the combination treatment, Breo Ellipta, and recommend whether or not it should be approved to treat asthma.
The FDA staff also said, in documents released on Tuesday, that FDA advisers would discuss the fact that the benefit of one of the components in the treatment was not demonstrated consistently. (1.usa.gov/1Fvj3r9) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi