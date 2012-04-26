UPDATE 2-US FDA approves Glaxo cancer drug Votrient

* Drug first in decades to treat many soft-tissue sarcomas
* Votrient has orphan drug status
* Has boxed warning about liver damage
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. regulators gave the
nod to GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Votrient for soft-tissue
sarcoma on Thursday, the first new drug in decades to treat
patients with this type of cancer.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the pill for
people with soft-tissue sarcoma who have already received
chemotherapy, following a positive advisory panel vote last
month.
The drug treats more than 20 subtypes of soft-tissue
sarcoma, a group of rare but aggressive cancers that usually
begin in the muscles, fat or other tissues.
This type of cancer afflicted about 11,000 Americans last
year, and about 4,000 died from the disease, according to the
National Cancer Institute.
Votrient, which is already approved for advanced kidney
cancer, works by interfering with the growth of new blood
vessels that tumors need to survive.
Dr. Richard Pazdur, head of the FDA's office of oncology
products, said it is especially hard to develop new drugs to
treat sarcoma because there are so few patients, and so many
subtypes, of the cancer.
"Soft tissue sarcomas are a diverse group of tumors and the
approval of Votrient for this general class of tumors is the
first in decades," he said.
The FDA gave Votrient orphan status, meaning it treats a
condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United
States. That means Glaxo gets seven years of marketing
exclusivity now that the drug is approved.
The company tested the drug in a single clinical trial of
369 patients who had already gotten chemotherapy. Votrient
improved the amount of time without cancer progressing by three
months compared to a placebo.
At an advisory committee meeting in March, outside experts
to the FDA said they were willing to consider treatments shown
in clinical trials to be only marginally effective because
sarcoma is so aggressive and alternative treatments so few.
Votrient carries a boxed warning, the most serious kind,
about its potential link to liver damage, which can be fatal.
Glaxo shares closed up 0.5 percent earlier in the day.