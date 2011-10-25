GSK set for return to growth as drug problems ease

* Third-quarter sales seen up some 3 percent from year ago

* GSK sees full-year growth in 2012, future margin expansion

* Results due at 1100 GMT

By Ben Hirschler

LONDON, Oct 26 GlaxoSmithKline is expected to show a return to sales growth when it reports third-quarter results on Wednesday as Britain's biggest drugmaker puts patent expiries and a collapse in diabetes pill Avandia behind it.

GSK has been working its way through a revenue trough, reflecting sharp declines in sales of Avandia and herpes drug Valtrex, as well as the absence of last year's windfall sales of vaccines and drugs for swine flu.

It now has a smaller burden of near-term patent expiries than most of its global rivals, although uncertainty remains about when its top-selling medicine -- the inhaled lung drug Advair -- will face generic competition.

A decent third-quarter performance would boost investor confidence in Chief Executive Andrew Witty's prediction that GSK will report actual sales growth on a full-year basis in 2012, accompanied by an expansion in profit margins.

Overall, analysts forecast a rise of just under 3 percent in quarterly turnover from a year ago to 7.00 billion pounds ($11.2 billion), with earnings per share also modestly ahead at around 28.6 pence, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the second quarter, group sales were down 4 percent, although the decline was smaller than in earlier quarters.

Sales of Advair, which generated 5.14 billion pounds in revenue last year, are expected to be broadly flat in the third quarter, with a decline in the United States following labelling changes offset by modest growth elsewhere.

There was a 3 percent increase in U.S. list prices in September for some GSK products, including Advair and heart drug Lovaza, which will give a small boost, although it will only affect one month in the period.

Witty is diversifying the group to reduce reliance on "white pills in Western markets", the part of the business most vulnerable to generic competition and price cuts imposed by cash-strapped governments.

The result is an increased focus on consumer healthcare and emerging markets in a strategy that is starting to bear fruit.

With a 2011 price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3 times, GSK now trades at a premium to other large-cap European drugmakers, including Swiss rivals Roche and Novartis , which both disappointed the market with their third-quarter results. ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Editing by David Cowell)