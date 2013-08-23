GSK's Crohn's disease treatment fails in Phase III trial

LONDON Aug 23 British pharmaceutical group
GlaxoSmithKline Plc said vercirnon, a drug it was
developing to treat Crohn's disease and licensed from
ChemoCentryx, had failed in a late-stage clinical
trial.
The medicine, which GSK licensed from the California-based
company in 2010, did not improve the incidence of adverse events
in patients when measured against a placebo, GSK said on Friday,
and there was a trend for overall adverse events to increase as
dosage levels increased.
The trial failure wiped as much as $242 million, or nearly
half, from ChemoCentryx's value. Its shares were trading down 36
percent at $7.47 at 1438 GMT. GSK's shares were up 0.3 percent
at 1,672 pence, underperforming a 0.7 percent stronger FTSE 100
index.
"The results from the SHIELD-1 study are clearly
disappointing but we are committed to further explore the data
to determine the way forward to help patients with this chronic
debilitating gastrointestinal disease," said Paul-Peter Tak,
senior vice president of GSK's immuno-inflammation research and
development.
The company said new recruitment and dosing in the ongoing
clinical trial had been suspended pending further review of the
results.
Vercirnon, a type of drug called an antagonist, was being
developed by GSK for the potential treatment of inflammatory
bowel diseases, such Crohn's disease, a condition with symptoms
such as persistent diarrhoea and abdominal pain.