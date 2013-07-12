GSK, Theravance pull Relvar filing for COPD in Japan

LONDON, July 12 GlaxoSmithKline and its
smaller U.S. partner Theravance have withdrawn an
application for approval to sell their new inhaled drug Relvar
as a treatment for chronic lung disease in Japan.
The decision follows concerns that six-month clinical data
on the drug might not be strong enough to secure approval in
Japan. No Japanese patients were included in two other longer
52-week studies.
The partners said on Friday they had therefore decided to
withdraw their Japanese application for chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease (COPD). The application to use Relvar as a
treatment for asthma remains under review in Japan.