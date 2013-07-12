版本:
GSK, Theravance pull Relvar filing for COPD in Japan

LONDON, July 12 GlaxoSmithKline and its smaller U.S. partner Theravance have withdrawn an application for approval to sell their new inhaled drug Relvar as a treatment for chronic lung disease in Japan.

The decision follows concerns that six-month clinical data on the drug might not be strong enough to secure approval in Japan. No Japanese patients were included in two other longer 52-week studies.

The partners said on Friday they had therefore decided to withdraw their Japanese application for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The application to use Relvar as a treatment for asthma remains under review in Japan.
