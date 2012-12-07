GlaxoSmithKline in deal with MD Anderson on cancer drugs

Dec 7 GlaxoSmithKline signed a
collaboration agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center in
Houston to develop new drugs that promote a patient's immune
system to attack cancer based on discoveries by Anderson
researchers.
Anderson, one of the world's premier cancer research and
treatment centers, announced the agreement on Friday. Under
terms of the deal, it will receive an undisclosed upfront
payment and research funding from Glaxo and could earn $335
million plus royalties if the collaboration leads to approved
medicines.
The British drugmaker will get exclusive worldwide rights to
develop and sell antibodies that activate OX40, a protein on the
surface of T cells - a type of white blood cell that is an
important component of the body's immune system. The antibodies
were discovered by Dr. Yong-Jun Liu and colleagues when he was
professor and chair of MD Anderson's Department of Immunology.
"This agreement is ... a testament to the vision shared by
GSK and MD Anderson that successful clinical development of
oncology drugs requires seamless integration of drug development
expertise and deep biological knowledge," Dr Giulio Draetta,
director of Anderson's Institute for Applied Cancer Science,
said in a statement.
So-called immunotherapies, which help the body's immune
system to more efficiently attack cancer, are seen as an
important new frontier is the fight against the disease in its
many forms. Several companies are developing promising cancer
immunotherapies.
Any drugs that come out of the Glaxo-Anderson collaboration
would be several years away as more preclinical testing is
needed before the OX40 approach will be tested in human
subjects, MD Anderson said.