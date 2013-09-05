版本:
GSK cancer vaccine misses target in melanoma trial

LONDON, Sept 5 An experimental cancer vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline failed to meet its first co-primary endpoint in a late-stage clinical trial, dealing a blow to the high-risk, high-reward project.

Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Thursday it would continue with the Phase III trial of its MAGE-A3 product until the second co-primary endpoint was assessed.

