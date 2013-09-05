GSK cancer vaccine misses target in melanoma trial

BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
LONDON, Sept 5 An experimental cancer vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline failed to meet its first co-primary endpoint in a late-stage clinical trial, dealing a blow to the high-risk, high-reward project.
Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Thursday it would continue with the Phase III trial of its MAGE-A3 product until the second co-primary endpoint was assessed.
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook