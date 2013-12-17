版本:
GlaxoSmithKline to stop paying doctors to promote drugs

LONDON Dec 17 GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday it would stop paying doctors to promote its products through speaking engagements and end linking compensation for its sales representatives to the number of prescriptions doctors write.

It also plans to stop payments to healthcare professionals for attendance at medical conferences by the start of 2016.

The move comes amid a major bribery investigation in China, where authorities allege Britain's biggest drugmaker made corrupt payments to doctors and officials to boost its drug sales.
