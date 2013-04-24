GSK opts to sell off Lucozade and Ribena drink brands

BRIEF-IMF Bentham Ltd announces Australian funding agreement
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
LONDON, April 24 GlaxoSmithKline has decided to sell its popular soft drink brands Lucozade and Ribena in a disposal that could bring in more than 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion).
The move was announced on Wednesday alongside weak first-quarter results, which saw sales at Britain's biggest drugmaker drop 3 percent from a year ago.
GSK launched a strategic review of the two brands earlier this year, ruling nothing in or out for their future. Most analysts had focused on the idea of a sale, which is likely to attract interest from private equity and trade buyers.
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ