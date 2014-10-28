版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 28日 星期二

GSK Nigeria 9-month pre-tax profit falls 25.9 pct

LAGOS Oct 28 The Nigerian unit of drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline on Tuesday said its 9-month pretax profit fell 25.9 percent to 2.06 billion Nigerian naira($12.47 million), compared with 2.78 billion naira the previous year.

Turnover however rose to 23.21 billion naira during the nine months to the end of September, from 21.33 billion naira in the same period of last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 165.20 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
