BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline CEO says signficant interest in Lucozade, Ribena

LONDON, April 24 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * CEO says Europe remains very challenging environment * CEO says "open question" how global established products portfolio may

develop * CEO says been significant amount of interest in lucozade and ribena * CEO says around half way through change programme for Europe
