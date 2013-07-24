版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 24日 星期三 22:00 BJT

BRIEF-GSK CEO China corruption probe remains domestic to China

July 24 GlaxoSmithKline Plc analysts' call: * CEO says China corruption probe remains domestic to China, as far as he is

aware * CEO says China has unique characteristics but will make sure malpractices not
