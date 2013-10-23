版本:
BRIEF-GSK CEO says R&D costs coming down, trend to continue in 2014

Oct 23 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * CEO says research and development costs coming down as expensive studies come

to end * CEO says controlled research and development cost trend likely to continue in
