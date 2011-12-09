GSK drug fails to hit goal in breast cancer trial

LONDON Dec 9 GlaxoSmithKline's
drug Tykerb failed to hit its goal in a clinical trial testing
its role in women with early breast cancer, dimming hopes for
its use in this setting.
Britain's biggest drugmaker said results from a Phase III
study of Tykerb given in the delayed adjuvant setting, following
initial surgery or chemotherapy, did not reach statistical
significance.
The findings from the so-called TEACH study were presented
late on Thursday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
The disappointing outcome follows other poor results in
previous adjuvant studies and analysts at Deutsche Bank said the
data suggested substantial use of Tykerb in the adjuvant breast
cancer setting was "very unlikely".
Tykerb, a rival to Roche's Herceptin, is already
approved in 107 countries for treating metastatic breast cancer,
a later stage of the disease when cancer was spread around the
body.
Shares in GSK were 0.9 percent lower at 0855 GMT, slightly
underperforming a 0.6 percent decline in the European sector
.