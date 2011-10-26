GSK wants next bids by mid-Nov in OTC sale-sources

* Bain Capital and Blackstone/Prestige seen front-runners
* GSK aims to complete bidding process by year-end
* Buyers wary about prospects for diet pill Alli
By Sophie Sassard
LONDON, Oct 26 GlaxoSmithKline Plc is
hoping to receive second-round bids for a clutch of its
non-prescription drugs by mid-November as it targets a year-end
conclusion of the bidding process, sources involved in the
situation said.
Private equity firms largely dominating the process are
still challenged to fund large deals at a decent price in the
current tough debt markets, although confidence has slightly
improved following the Sarkozy-Merkel meeting last weekend.
Bain Capital and Blackstone , which has partnered with
Prestige Brands , are seen as the front-runners and most
likely participants for the second round of the sale.
Uncertainty over diet pill Alli, which accounts for around a
third of the portfolio's sales, and the scattered nature of the
businesses have made the sale complicated to execute, the
sources said.
GSK Chief Executive Andrew Witty told reporters in a
quarterly results call on Wednesday that the auction, which is
being run by Goldman Sachs, was proceeding "quite nicely" and
there had been "terrific" interest.
But he acknowledged the market climate could have an impact.
"It would be naive of me to ignore the fact that there is
uncertainty in the financial markets out there, so we have to
wait and see how that potentially affects things," he said.
GSK said it aimed to conclude the bidding process by the end
of December, leaving open the possibility that completion of the
sale might drag into the new year.
Some sources believe the deadline for offers could still
slip.
"It would not be impossible to postpone the deadline for
second round bids to just before Christmas and then do the due
diligence in January," a person close to the process said,
adding that a deal could still happen by the end of the year.
CASH WINDFALL
Doubts have emerged around a number of large deals in the
market, including Swiss mobile operator Orange Switzerland and
British frozen foods group Iceland, while other deals such as
PPR's sale of its catalogues business Redcats was pulled amid
debt market turbulence.
Analysts initially said the over-the-counter (OTC) products
might raise between 1.5 billion and 2 billion pounds ($2.4-3.2
billion), or 3 to 4 times sales -- a cash windfall that GSK
could use to underpin share repurchases in 2012.
But some believe the price will be affected by the modest
interest and worries about diet pill Alli, which has been linked
to rare cases of liver injury, raising the possibility of legal
issues.
GSK said on Wednesday that any sale had to deliver
"appropriate shareholder value", suggesting it might be ready to
retain some product lines -- which range from Alli to
pain-killers and vitamin supplements -- if bids are not high
enough.
Trade players including German groups Bayer (BAYGn.DE),
Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim are believed to be
lying in wait, eying some very specific parts of the portfolio,
rather than actively seeking to buy the products as a block.
While Bayer would not be interested in the drugs' brands
without their manufacturing units, Sanofi and Boehringer would
target very specific drugs in precise geographies, several
banking sources said.
GSK's preferred option is to sell its OTC portfolio in a
single block but the company has indicated it will pursue all
options that offer value for shareholders.
Despite the divestment, consumer healthcare will still
remain a priority area for GSK. The company aims to focus its
portfolio on top brands in Western markets and concentrate
heavily on fast-growing opportunities in emerging markets.
($1 = 0.626 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Simon Meads and Ben Hirschler; Editing
by David Cowell)