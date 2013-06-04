UPDATE 1-Gleacher to exit investment banking business

* Says evaluating options including winding down of the
June 4 Gleacher & Co Inc said it would
quit investment banking, its last major business, virtually
shutting down the company, which failed to bounce back after the
2008 financial crisis.
The investment bank said it had hired Capstone Advisory
Group to evaluate options including winding down or selling the
company and reinvesting its liquid assets.
The New York-based company, founded by M&A veteran Eric
Gleacher, never fully recovered from the prolonged slump in the
merger and advisory business and last posted a profit in the
December quarter of 2011.
Gleacher replaced its executive team, sold its
mortgage-origination unit, closed its equities and fixed income
businesses and fired more than 100 traders and bankers in the
last one year.
The company appointed Christopher Kearns of Capstone as
chief executive and restructuring officer on Tuesday. He
replaces Thomas Hughes, who was fired last month.
It said 20 jobs would be cut due to the closure of the
investment banking operations.
Gleacher said in April that it was in talks regarding a
possible merger, less than two months after it suspended its
search for a buyer and rebuffed an offer from Stifel Financial
Corp.
Shares of Gleacher were down 0.5 percent at $13.48 in early
trading on the Nasdaq.