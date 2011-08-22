UPDATE 2-Gleacher & Co to exit equities business

* To focus on core fixed income, advisory and corporate finance businesses

* Move to cut annual run rate operating cost by $40 mln

* To incur pre-tax charge of $10 mln in Q3 (Adds background, charges and CEO quote)

Aug 22 Investment bank Gleacher & Co Inc said it will exit its underperforming equities business and focus on its core fixed income, advisory and corporate finance businesses.

The move, resulting from a strategic review of its operations, will impact 62 employees and reduce annual run rate operating expenses by around $40 million, the company said in a statement.

Gleacher expects to incur a pre-tax charge of around $10 million in the third quarter of 2011, as part of the plan.

"We will target verticals that are best aligned with our expertise and capabilities, and that offer the best growth opportunities," Chief Executive Thomas Hughes said.

Gleacher is targeting an operating margin of 10 percent and a compensation-to-revenue ratio of 60 percent.

The company, founded by former Lehman Brothers and Morgan Stanley investment banker Eric Gleacher, had earlier said Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Kugler would leave the company, effective August 15.

Shares of the New York-based company, which have lost about 40 percent of their value in the last 30 days, closed at $1.15 -- their lowest in two decades -- on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)