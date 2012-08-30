Gleacher considers alternatives including sale, capital infusion

Aug 30 Gleacher & Co Inc, the 12-year-old investment bank founded by merger and acquisition veteran Eric Gleacher, said it was exploring strategic alternatives including a possible sale and a capital raise.

The firm, which has a market capitalization of about $95 million, said it hired a financial advisor to help with the process but did not disclose the advisor's name.

The investment bank has been struggling to retain its listing on the Nasdaq amid continuing losses and a plummeting stock price.

Eric Gleacher, who founded the company in 1990, created the mergers and acquisitions department at Lehman Brothers in 1978 and ran global M&A at Morgan Stanley from 1985 to 1990. He is now chairman of his eponymous firm.