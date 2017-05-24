Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Mining and commodities trading group Glencore Plc would prefer to grow its business through acquisitions rather than greenfield investment, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Addressing an annual general meeting in Cham, Switzerland, CEO Ivan Glasenberg also said there was "no reason to go into any new commodities," adding he hoped the company's agricultural business "will get bigger in the future".
Glencore said on Tuesday it had made an informal approach to U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd to discuss "a possible consensual business combination." Bunge said it was not in talks with Glencore. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.