Saudi sovereign fund, China's COFCO in talks on Glencore agri assets

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners raises quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 pct
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
LONDON Oct 2 Glencore is in talks with a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund and China's state-backed grain trader COFCO, along with Canadian pension funds, to sell a stake in its agricultural assets, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Glencore declined to comment. COFCO was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Clara Denina in London, Euan Rocha in Toronto and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation