Glencore in talks to sell stake in agri business to CPPIB - WSJ

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Miner and commodity trader Glencore Plc is in advanced talks to sell a stake in its agricultural business to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
CPPIB would take a stake of up to 40 percent, valuing the business at about $6 billion, the Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a source. (on.wsj.com/1RLHR1j)
Glencore and CPPIB declined to comment.
The Swiss trading giant had said last month it would offload more assets to shore up its finances to cope with a commodities rout and to cut down its debt.
The Canadian pension fund likely won an auction Glencore has been running, and a deal could be announced as early as this week, the Journal reported. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru, Eric Onstad in London and Matt Scuffham in Toronto; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.