Glencore assessing Alcoa Sardinia plant prospects

MILAN Jan 24 Glencore International Plc has confirmed its intention to assess the possible industrial and market prospects of an Alcoa Inc's plant in Italy, the country's industry ministry said on Tuesday.

Italy is looking for new investors to take over an aluminium smelter in Sardinia, which the U.S. group plans to close, to soften the blow to the island's economy and save jobs.

Alcoa said earlier this month it would close the Portovesme smelter in Italy and slash output at two Spanish smelters as part of a broader effort to cut its global output by 12 percent and reduce costs.

A meeting between Glencore and a series of institutional figures took place earlier on Tuesday, the ministry said.