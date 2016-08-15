版本:
Australia watchdog to review Pacific National bid for Glencore Rail

MELBOURNE Aug 15 Australia's competition regulator said on Monday it was reviewing a bid by Pacific National for Glencore plc's coal rail business in the Hunter Valley and would rule on the proposal by October 6.

It is already reviewing a rival bid by Aurizon Holdings Ltd , which is looking to increase its market share in the Hunter Valley against Pacific National.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)

