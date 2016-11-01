Glencore to restart Australia coal mine as prices surge

SYDNEY Nov 1 Glencore said on Tuesday
it would restart a coking coal mine in southeastern Australia
that was shuttered more than two years ago, with a resurgence in
prices for the commodity breathing new life into the sector.
Less than a year after the coal industry was declared to be
in terminal decline, markets for coal used to generate power and
make steel have surged - boosted by moves in China to mine less
of its own coal and import more.
Glencore acquired the underground Integra mine, formally
called Glennies Creek, in 2015 after it was mothballed by then
owner Vale of Brazil. It plans to restart it early
next year.
"The Integra underground mine has been on care and
maintenance since July 2014 and Glencore has continued to assess
options for a restart against global coal market conditions,"
the company said.
The mine is expected to yield 1.3 million tonnes of coal in
2017, according to Glencore.
The unprecedented surge in coal prices in the past few
months to more than double their June levels is a big fillip for
Glencore and other coal miners.
Peabody Energy Corp and Nippon Steel
last month set the fourth quarter metallurgical coal contract
benchmark at $200 a tonne, more than twice the price of the
previous quarter.
Glencore said in October it would rehire about 200 workers
at its Collinsville coal mine, also in Australia, after cutting
180 jobs to combat weak pricing.
China has cut working days on coal mines to 276 days from
330 days to remove excess capacity, leading to higher demand for
imports.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)