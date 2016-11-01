UPDATE 1-Glencore to restart Australia coal mine as prices surge

* Shareholder pressure has shifted after coal price surge
* Analysts say long-term outlook unclear
SYDNEY, Nov 1 Glencore said on Tuesday
it would restart a coking coal mine in southeastern Australia
that was mothballed more than two years ago, with a resurgence
in prices for the commodity breathing life into the sector.
Less than a year after the coal industry was declared to be
in terminal decline, markets for coal used to generate power and
make steel have surged - boosted by China's actions to mine less
of its own coal and import more.
Glencore acquired the underground Integra mine, formally
called Glennies Creek, in 2015 after it was mothballed by then
owner Vale of Brazil. It plans to restart it early
next year.
"The Integra underground mine has been on care and
maintenance since July 2014 and Glencore has continued to assess
options for a restart against global coal market conditions,"
the company said.
The mine is expected to yield 1.3 million tonnes of coal in
2017, Glencore said.
A surge this year in both coking and thermal coal prices
offers an opportunity for Glencore and other coal miners.
Peabody Energy Corp and Nippon Steel
last month set the fourth quarter coking coal contract benchmark
at $200 a tonne, more than double the previous quarter's price.
Around the time of last December's Paris Agreement on
climate change, coal prices and mining stocks were plunging and
pressure from shareholders for divestment from the most
polluting fossil fuel appeared to make economic sense.
A rebound in coal and other commodities has since helped to
make the mining sector the strongest performer on Britain's FTSE
share index this year, with Glencore rallying more than
170 percent.
Glencore said in October it would rehire about 200 workers
at its Collinsville coal mine, also in Australia, after cutting
180 jobs to combat weak pricing.
China has cut working days on coal mines to 276 days from
330 days to remove excess capacity, leading to higher demand for
imports.
Analysts say China largely holds the key to how long the
coal rally can continue as coal loses market share to cleaner,
cheaper renewable fuels.
"We don't know whether coal is in structural decline. Maybe
it is, maybe it's not," Chris LaFemina, a managing director at
Jefferies, said. "Is demand declining faster than supply? The
jury is out."
Another major miner Anglo American says it is still
seeking to sell coal assets but only at the right price.
"The current prices in coal could go for some months. We
don't see it as a long-term price," Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani told
Reuters on Monday.
