Report urges govt inquiry into Glencore Australia zinc mine clean-up

MELBOURNE Aug 22 Plans to expand Glencore Plc's
McArthur River zinc mine in Australia should be put on
hold, subject to a government inquiry to ensure it can be run
soundly and its waste rock stored safely, a report released on
Monday said.
The call comes following problems at the mine over the past
few years, including smoke rising from the waste rock dumps, an
acid leak from the tailings storage facility, and lead found in
small fish in the McArthur River.
The report by the Mineral Policy Institute, which fights to
protect the environment and communities from risky mining
practices, said environmental review standards were inadequate
in the Northern Territory, where the mine is located.
"There is therefore a clear need to examine possible
long-term scenarios for the McArthur River project, and
especially the short-term management of waste rock, but
critically the suitability of leaving such reactive mine wastes
above ground forever," Gavin Mudd, an environmental engineer at
Monash University, said in the report.
It called for a government inquiry into the mine's
operations and future plans and a detailed review of mine
clean-up options, including complete backfill of the pit, which
Mudd estimated could cost well over A$800 million ($608
million).
Glencore declined to comment on the report, as it had not
seen it and did not know the methodologies used. It said it had
not been approached for input or data for the report.
"MRM has made significant progress over the past 24 months
in our management and monitoring of waste rock, tailings storage
and flora and fauna onsite," it added, in an emailed statement.
The mine is working on an environmental impact statement
(EIS) for an expansion when market conditions improve. McArthur
River is running at half its capacity to help ease a zinc market
glut.
The Northern Territory goes to the polls on Aug 27, with the
Labor party expected to oust the Country Liberal Party.
The Labor party said it plans to shift responsibility from
the mines department to environmental agencies to strengthen
environmental assessments, boost transparency around mine
management plans and ensure rehabilitation bonds are adequate.
It has made no commitment to stop the environmental impact
statement process for McArthur River.
"If elected, we will take advice from the appropriate
agencies before making any decisions around the environmental
impact statement," Labor said in an emailed statement.
($1=1.3146 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)