Glasenberg's dealmaker renown at mercy of Qatar

LONDON, June 28 By rejecting Glencore's
coveted acquisition of miner Xstrata, Qatar could also
put paid to the reputation of Ivan Glasenberg, chief executive
of the commodities trader, as consummate dealmaker.
Those who have worked with him on takeovers - and against
him defending the companies he targeted - say Glasenberg's
self-belief is second to none. That, plus unbending
determination, means he normally gets his way.
But this time he appears to have been wrong-footed, thinking
the support of major Xstrata shareholder Qatar Holdings was in
the bag.
"Did Glencore misread the Qataris? Absolutely," said one
banker familiar with the mining sector, but not involved in the
deal. "Qatar does not like the limelight, so they must feel
pretty strongly to end up going public."
Apparently undeterred by the rejection, Glasenberg showed
little relish for compromise, letting it be known he would not
overpay.
Glencore's position had not changed, a person familiar with
the matter said, and the company would rather walk away than
offer more. Bankers said such talk was a standard M&A tactic and
to be expected of any company in such negotiations.
It is not only Glasenberg's track record that is under the
microscope following Qatar Holdings' surprise demand for better
terms for the takeover. The bankers advising him may also have
been caught napping.
The stakes are high for all involved, with banking teams
working on the deal standing to lose out on a pay day worth up
to $130 million if the $26 billion deal collapses. Xstrata was
due to pay up to $80 million to its financial advisers, while
Glencore may have to shell out up to $50 million.
With fee income in retreat after a 25 percent fall in
worldwide M&A volumes in the first half of the year, such pay
days are more important than ever for bankers struggling to
bring in revenue for their increasingly cost-conscious
employers.
The combination of Glencore and Xstrata would rank as the
biggest-ever done deal in a sector littered with the skeletons
of failed deals. These include the $144.5 billion hostile bid
for Rio Tinto by BHP Billiton in 2008, and BHP
Billiton's more recent $39.7 billion offer for Canada's Potash
.
Glasenberg is not the only executive to have been exposed by
the failure to get "Glenstrata" blessed by shareholders.
His opposite number at Xstrata, CEO Mick Davis, was not
listening to the mood music over executive pay when he secured
himself a $45 million three-year retention package to seal the
miner's deal with Glencore. The mining group was forced to
convert it to an all-share, performance-related package after an
embarrassing shareholder outcry.
Qatar Holdings, which has remained silent for months as it
built up the second-largest stake in miner Xstrata - about 11
percent - pushed the deal to the brink on Tuesday, demanding
better terms before it would support the deal.
The wealth fund is part of a new breed of investors in the
mining sector, focused on creating long-term value and acting on
motivations that are sometimes at odds with a more numerous body
of investors looking at a shorter timeframe.
Despite the apparent blow to Glasenberg's plans, hedge fund
managers said it was too soon to say he had been outwitted by
the Qataris.
"Glasenberg is always the smartest man in the room and
always one step ahead of everyone. We don't know what is going
on behind closed doors," a hedge fund manager who owns Xstrata
stock said.
"Hedge funds always think they are smarter than the chief
executive, but not when it comes to Ivan," he added.
A second hedge fund manager said Glasenberg would do
whatever was in the best interests of Glencore, whether that was
to stump up more or let the deal die.
"He is one of the most capitalist individuals I have ever
seen. He will change what he needs to change to get the best
outcome," the second hedge fund manager said.
BANKING ON A DEAL
The deal was already proving difficult for bankers before
the Qatari move. They are facing lower fees due to the unique
role of former Citigroup grandee turned independent
go-between Michael Klein.
It was Klein's ability to get Glasenberg and arch-rival Mick
Davis to agree on a valuation that put the deal on the table.
Klein is expected to earn between $10 million and $15 million
for his work and could be called upon to help smooth out the
latest wrinkle, sources said.
Klein's slice of the fees will mean less for Citigroup,
Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas,
Glencore's advisers.
Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
, Nomura and Barclays, advisers for
Xstrata, will also receive a smaller proportion because of
Klein's intervention.
London's "mining king", Ian Hannam, the veteran rainmaker
who resigned from JP Morgan last month to fight a 450,000-pound
fine imposed by British regulators for passing on inside
information, is also involved in the transaction, and teams at
Citigroup and Morgan Stanley include veteran UK advisers David
Wormsley and Simon Robey, among the biggest names in corporate
finance in the City of London.
With stakes so high, all will be banking on Glasenberg
showing his usual ability for getting the deal done.
"Is he the smartest man in the room? Let's see where the
deal goes," the second hedge fund manager said.