Glencore opens books on Swiss francs bond issue

BRIEF-Novartis CEO says sees downward pressure on pharma prices -CNBC
* Novartis CEO Jimenez tells CNBC there is going to be downward pressure on pharma prices
LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - Glencore has started marketing a SFr150m minimum May 2021 bond issue at an indicative yield of 2.25% area, equivalent to 279.5bp area over mid-swaps according to a lead.
The deal is expected to price later today via lead managers are Credit Suisse and UBS.
The issuer is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by S&P. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Novartis CEO Jimenez tells CNBC there is going to be downward pressure on pharma prices
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
MOSCOW, Jan 18 The acquisition of a 19.5 percent stake in Russia's Rosneft oil firm was paid for by foreign companies, Tass news agency quoted Andrei Kostin, Chief Executive of Russian state lender VTB, as saying on Wednesday.