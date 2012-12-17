版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 18日 星期二 00:59 BJT

BRIEF-Glencore completes Viterra acquisition

LONDON Dec 17 Glencore : * Viterra acquisition update * Completes acquisition of Viterra and announces key management appointments * Fran Malecha, formerly COO of viterra, has been appointed director,

agricultural products, North America * David Mattiske has been appointed country manager, agricultural products,

Australia and New Zealand

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐