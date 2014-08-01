版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 1日 星期五 14:17 BJT

BRIEF-Glencore Xstrata completes sale of Las Bambas copper mine project

Aug 1 Glencore Plc

* Completion of sale of Las Bambas copper mine project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
