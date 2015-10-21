Glencore Canadian nickel mine remains closed after fatality

TORONTO Oct 21 Operations at Glencore Plc's Nickel Rim South mine in Sudbury, Ontario were suspended until further notice for a second day on Wednesday after a worker was killed underground on Tuesday morning.

Glencore, which also operates the Fraser mine, Strathcona mill and Sudbury smelter in Sudbury, said the Ontario Ministry of Labour was on site and continues to investigate the death.

The worker was struck by a piece of machinery, which caused fatal injuries, the ministry said. It has ordered Glencore to not disturb the scene.

Glencore said it has informed the family of the deceased worker. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)