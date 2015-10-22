版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 23日 星期五 03:12 BJT

Glencore to re-open Canadian nickel mine after fatality

TORONTO Oct 22 Operations at Glencore Plc's Nickel Rim South mine in Sudbury, Ontario will resume on Friday, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

The site was closed on Tuesday after an underground worker was killed when a piece of machinery struck him. The fatality was the first in Sudbury this year and the first at the mine, the Ontario Ministry of Labour said.

Glencore, which also operates the Fraser mine, Strathcona mill and Sudbury smelter in Sudbury, said the Ontario Ministry of Labour investigation is ongoing. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Diane Craft)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐