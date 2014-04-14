Glencore to buy Chad oil firm Caracal for $1.3 bln

LONDON, April 14 Mining company Glencore Xstrata said it agreed to buy Chad-focused oil company Caracal Energy for about 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion), in a deal which will involve Caracal abandoning a merger with Canada's TransGlobe Energy.

Glencore's 550 pence per share agreed bid for Caracal represents a 61 percent premium to Caracal's closing share price on Friday.

Caracal and Glencore have been partners in an oil field in Chad since 2012 and Glencore has paid TransGlobe a break-fee of $9.25 million under the terms of the previous deal.

Shares in Caracal traded up 58 percent after the announcement on Monday to 543.25 pence.

