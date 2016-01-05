版本:
2016年 1月 6日

Glencore buys more Century Aluminum common stock, sells some preferred stock

NEW YORK Jan 5 Glencore PLC bought just over 45,000 common shares worth about $200,000 and sold 456 convertible preferred shares in mid-sized U.S. aluminum producer Century Aluminum Co at the end of 2015, a filing on Tuesday said.

The Swiss-based trader and miner bought 45,638 common shares taking its holding to 37.35 million, while it offloaded 456.38 preferred shares taking its total to 76,538.94, the Century Aluminum filing said.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Bernard Orr)

